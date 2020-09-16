March 14, 1939 – September 16, 2020

It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of a great husband, father and grandfather, Harvey Roy Thompson. He was born March 14th, 1939 in Edmonton Alberta to Cerphes Roy and Ida Hazel Thompson. As a young man, while working at Scott National Fruit Services he met his wife of 57 years. Karen Christine (nee Clarke) at a company picnic, and they were married on April 20th 1963. Then after some time with the W.W. Arcade, he moved his family to Victoria in 1972 and joined the Federal Public Service for 30 years.

Harvey was a man for which family and his community were everything: for more than fifteen years he was involved as president, mentor, coach, and canteen manager with Langford Softball; for more than ten years, he was involved as a volunteer member of the South Vancouver Island Rangers; he was a frequent volunteer with the Salvation Army Christmas toy store and pancake breakfasts; volunteered with his family at Legion 91, helping in the kitchen; and he enjoyed making deliveries for the Good Food Box.

Harvey greatly enjoyed his garden, hunting, fishing, camping, giving generously to many charities, and was a dedicated fan and advocate of all levels of fastball.

Harvey was always available for his family and is survived by his wife Karan and sons: Allan, wife Amber (Dawson, Benjamin, Devan); Rick, wife Nola (Josiah, Cyrus, Owen, Nicola, Olivia, Kevan, Abigail); Chad, wife Sherry (Kara (Rilynn, John), James) ; and Harley, as well as nieces, nephews, and many extended family. He created a wonderful life for many, from helping warm a on room school house in his youth to the home he built where the whole family could stay.

A private family service will be held at Hatley Memorial Gardens, Victoria. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, when we can all be there together. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to heartandstroke.ca in Harvey’s memory.

“I can only imagine.”Obituary