1932-2021 ~ It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother Jean Francis Carol Phillips (nee Armstrong).

She will be sadly missed by her husband of 42 years Richard Ray Phillips, both long time residents of Sooke B.C.

Predeceased by her loving daughter Susanne (Howard) she is survived by children Gordon, Roberta (Glenn), Liz (Ric), Grandchildren Darlene (Kevin), Shanda (Wade), Christopher (Heather), Steven (Shanoa), Nadine, Jennifer and Apryl, 4 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter, sibling Lorne (Doreen), Ron and many nieces and nephews.

Mom was at her happiest surrounded by and laughing with her large family and good friends. You never left Mom’s home empty-handed, always toting leftovers or a handmade creation. Mom has left us all a lifetime of amazing memories and adventures that we will always treasure. We miss and love you Mom.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday May 13, 2022 at 10:00 am in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your favourite charity.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com

McCall Gardens