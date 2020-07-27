Sooke is mourning the loss of a well-known dentist who served the community for 28 years.

Bartley Wilson died with his family at his side on July 20, at 58 years of age. He is survived by his wife, Hilary, and their children, Evelyn and son-in-law, Jacob, and Ian and Vivian.

Wilson, born and raised in Scarborough, Ont, excelled at many sports. He was signed by the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League and played for its minor league team.

He completed his Doctor of Dental Surgery at the University of Western Ontario and practiced at several locations in North America before purchasing Sooke Dental Centre. Wilson’s passions included helping people, hockey, and hunting.

Colleague Dr. Chris Bryant, who worked just down the road from Wilson for 25 years, said Wilson’s patients would undoubtedly miss his demeanour.

“I am sure that they share my deepest sympathy for his family’s situation in their time of need,” Bryant said.

“He always exhibited care and compassion, whether it be taking care of our patients’ needs when I was out of town, or lending an ear regarding a professional issue.”

“The loss of an established health-care provider like Bart leaves a huge hole in the fabric of our region, and we would ask all to assist his office by demonstrating grace and wisdom during what must be a challenging time.”

Donations in Wilson’s memory can be made to the Royal Canadian Legion and the Sooke Rotary Club.

A service for Bartley was held Monday.



