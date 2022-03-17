1937-2022 ~ It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of long time Sooke resident, our beloved Stepdad Richard Ray Phillips. He could not stay without his loving wife Jean. Predeceased by brother Clifford (Margaret), and stepdaughter Susanne (Howard), he is survived by his dear brother Eric-Sonny (Phyllis), loving stepkids, Gordon, Roberta (Glenn) and Liz (Ric), 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter.

Uncle Richard will also be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and their families.

Richard was always ready with a smile and a quirky comment making everyone around him feel at home. The simplest things in life brought such joy to him. He was the best host, always ensuring their guests had refills on coffee or tea, and another cookie to immediately follow the first.

Richard loved being with his Jean, having family and friends around, sharing laughs with all.

His friends in the community will remember him as a long-standing businessman (Sooke Motors and Phillips Supplies), a 24 year veteran of the Sooke Auxiliary RCMP and a Mason for over 50 years. Many thanks to the caring staff at Sidney All-Care who will remember him as the most polite man ever….as we all will.

A celebration of life for both Richard and Jean will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 10:00 am in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your favourite charity.

Richard, dear… You will be missed and remembered always

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com