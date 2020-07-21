Local soccer legend and Saanich teacher David Ravenhill, second from left, died Monday, July 20 due to heart complications. (Lower Island Soccer Association photo)

Saanich teacher and soccer legend dies at 57

David Ravenhill taught and coached soccer at Reynolds High School

A well known Saanich teacher and soccer coach, David Ravenhill, has died at the age of 57.

Ravenhill grew up in Oak Bay, and played soccer for the Vikes at the University of Victoria. He went on to play professional soccer, as well as for various high level local teams throughout his life. He was still playing with the UVic Alumni team until 2019.

Ravenhill dedicated his life to the soccer community, coaching for the soccer program at Reynolds High School, where he also taught for about 30 years.

Frank Woods, a long time friend and teammate who spoke on behalf of the Ravenhill family, described David as a legend in local soccer, coaching many teams and mentoring youth players.

“He was a quality human being, we need more David Ravenhills in this world,” said Woods. “Everyone respected him to the utmost.”

Andrew and Adam, Ravenhill’s two sons, both followed in their father’s footstep playing soccer at UVic. Ravenhill lived in Saanich with his wife Karen, and died on Monday, July 20 due to heart complications.

“He was a committed teacher and coach. He took the job seriously, he really cared about the kids,” said Woods. “The amount of tributes from past students that have come in was mind blowing.”

For a detailed look at David Ravenhills athletic accomplishments visit lowerislandsoccer.com.

