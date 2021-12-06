A holiday message from Mayor Maja Tait

As the new year approaches, it is an exciting time for Sooke

Maja Tait | Mayor of Sooke

The holidays are a festive time we share with our family, friends and loved ones. While this has looked different over the last two years, it was such a joy to have the Sooke Santa Claus Parade return.

Many thanks to the volunteers who made the parade possible and all who attended to help the holiday spirit shine so bright; what a spectacular evening.

During this season of hope and joy, I offer my sincere appreciation and gratitude to the community for your continued collaboration, engagement and support. I am so proud to call Sooke home and witness the kindness and encouragement of our residents every day.

To council and staff, it is a pleasure to serve our community alongside you. Thank you for your dedication, commitment and service to the citizens of Sooke.

As the new year approaches, it is an exciting time for Sooke. New sidewalks and active transportation corridors are coming to the town core, a multi-use sports box will be opening in the spring, a community-requested fenced dog park is taking shape, work is underway to expand the wastewater treatment plant and continue environmental restoration of the Sooke harbour and basin, and we’ll be looking to adopt a new official community plan that is the result of remarkable community collaboration and will set the path forward for managing growth in Sooke as a guiding land-use document for years to come.

As we look forward to new and exciting opportunities, we remain committed to listening, learning and carrying on our work as a Compassionate City. We are a community with a heart that cares for each other and the lands we are honoured to call home.

Please note that Municipal Hall will be closed for a short period over the holidays, Dec. 27 to Jan. 3, as our team spends time with their families. Essential services will remain in operation during the office closure.

The district will reopen for regular business on Jan. 4 at 8:30 a.m.

Again, it is an honour to serve as your mayor, and I look forward to staying connected with you.

On behalf of district council and staff, I extend my warmest wishes to everyone in our community. May the spirit of the season be with you and your loved ones throughout the holidays – and beyond.

Happy Holidays.

