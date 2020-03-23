A Message from the Publisher

Rod Sluggett | Sooke News Mirror publisher

We are living in unprecedented times brought about by the implications of the COVID 19 global pandemic.

Orders from various levels of government has greatly affected our daily lives and that is certainly true here in Sooke.

While the need for accurate and timely news has never been greater, we are taking the step of changing our publication date to Thursday. This will allow our editorial team to focus more on breaking news on our website and to be able to bring you news as it happens in Sooke, B.C., Canada and the World.

We view this move as a temporary measure brought about by the implications of the extraordinary times we are currently living in.

We want our readers to be safe and healthy, but well informed with up to the minute local and provincial news.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

