Advocates should warn against touching bats

Reader points out wild creatures do carry disease

Re: B.C. bats do not carry COVID-19: expert (News, June 18)

Many researchers point to the research in Communist China on bats and corona virus.

Large bats are sold in the fresh market in Wuhan China, as are pangolins, though some researchers suspect the virus originally infected humans elsewhere.

References include correspondence in the NatureMedicine journal, which advises that corona virus are common in bats and few have been tested for SARS-CoV-2, but raises the possibility that the SARS-CoV2 corona virus mutated within human populations to become dangerously strong.

Bill Conroy claims that bats in B.C. do not carry SARS-Cov-2, but does not elaborate.

Wild creatures do carry diseases, for example raccoons often carry a disease that is bad for humans and their pets.

Instead of misleading people by calling research a myth, bat advocates should just warn people not to touch bats nor to go into places they hide in.

Keith Sketchley

Saanich


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Letter to the Editor

