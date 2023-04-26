Beefs and Bouquets

I GREATLY RESPECT and admire members of our Armed Forces of all branches. They are willing to sacrifice all to serve, help and defend our nation and others.

BEEF TO THE IMPATIENT DRIVERS on the road. Slow down, relax, this isn’t the mainland.

MY HEARTFELT THANKS to Embrace Sooke and the Better at Home Program for coming to the rescue of residents of Sherwood Trailer Park when the power went out for over a week. Generators, propane, gas, hot meals, and coolers with ice were so gratefully received. We are so fortunate to live in a caring community.

BEEF TO A FRIEND who trash talks every time while drinking. You may think it’s funny but those around you are tired of listening and don’t want to invite you over anymore. Maybe time to take a look at your behaviour and your relationship with alcohol.

BOUQUETS TO THE LADY who stopped my dog from running on Grant Road after he escaped through our front door.

BEEF TO ALL THREE LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT and government organizations for treating members of the public who don’t own a computer or cellphone with absolute contempt. Information that’s supposed to be private and confidential somehow seems to get in the hands of scam artists.

BOUQUET TO THE SOOKE NEWS MIRROR and the paper carriers who deliver it. A newspaper delivered to your door is the backbone of any society. Thank you.

BEEF TO INDIVIDUALS who continue to be utterly disconnected from reality. Their ‘freedoms’ end where mine begin and have responsibilities to others attached and they need to grow up and develop some empathy for others. As far as a person who calls themselves and others like them ‘patriots,’ that’s a label not for them to give themselves but by the assessment of others based on continued, noble actions.

BOUQUET TO ANDY at Sooke 2 for 1 Pizza. Your pizzas are the best.

BEEF TO PEOPLE who get dogs that they think make them look tough, but have no idea how to train them and end up dumping them off at the SPCA.

BOUQUET TO STEVE who stopped to try to help change my flat tire, and to all the others who asked if I needed help. Big hug to my son-in-law, John G., who came to my aid.

A HUGE BOUQUET to all the interesting folks that own finely tuned classic cars that have a beautiful rumble. Hats off to all of us that appreciate our excellent art on wheels and enjoy weekend cruising. Many of us also own quiet, sensible cars for everyday driving. Long live Muscle Cars!

BEEF TO UNRULY NEIGHBOURS and an eyesore yard over the years. Beef to them for reaching over our fence into our yard to cut away at our big beautiful maple tree without asking.

TO THE MINDLESS cruisers that have taken time to preserve history and keep the memories alive.

BEEF TO UNIONS and for the disruption and unpleasant behaviour aimed at the larger general public. We don’t disrupt your work day. Promote other ways to present your concerns democratically between parties. Adopt a more considerate attitude to the public.

BOUQUET TO ALL THE DRIVERS I see who are driving the speed limit, using their indicators and not doing distracted driving.



