Beefs and Bouquets

A BEAUTIFUL BOUQUET to the lovely ladies in the bakery at Village Food Markets. Thank you for the delicious and beautifully decorated cakes and goodies you make.

BEEF TO THOSE who have no empathy toward the homeless. Don’t feel so entitled. Misfortune can knock on your door unexpectedly.

BOUQUET TO THAT SPECIAL PERSON in Port Renfrew who tidies the garden around the park sign. Your caring attitude towards our community is amazing. Thanks so much.

BEEF TO THE PERSON in the white car that passed four vehicles on Gillespie Road on April 18 at around 4 p.m. A very dangerous move. You’re fortunate that nobody was approaching the corner from the other direction. You could have caused a very serious accident, including yourself and the lives of everybody in that lineup.

A BIG BEAUTIFUL BOUQUET to the friendly and efficient staff at Sooke Pharmasave. They go the extra mile to help customers find the product they want. They will try to order it for you if it is unavailable.

BEEF TO THE BULLY who questioned my friend about her wearing a mask at Matheson Lake. First, it’s none of your business. Second, she had reasons that she was not obligated to share with you. It doesn’t concern you; mind your own business.

HIGH FIVE TO SOOKE FIRE RESCUE for attending my chimney fire. It was awesome – they were so organized, fast, and knew exactly what to do. They kept everything in order and worked so diligently that I felt at ease! You rock.

BEEF TO PEOPLE in our area who refuse to be kind and accepting since we moved here, simply because we moved here from the mainland. We want to be a part of helping keep our neighbourhood safe and clean, bringing ideas of water conservation, light pollution, and traffic safety. You don’t even give us a chance. Is this Island life?

KUDOS TO ALL THE ROADWORKERS and construction guys out there in the rain, sleet, hail, etc. You’re doing a great job. Thanks!

BEEF To the woman who lost it because my two pups dared to enter her yard. She came out swinging and spouting profanity, even though they did no harm and were quickly leashed up and led away. The three people I was chatting with were completely flabbergasted at your behaviour.

BEEF TO THE REFUSE TRUCKS without proper tight-fitting covers. There is plastic flying out the sides. Littering all up and down our highways. Have more respect for your company and the environment.

A WHOLE SIDE OF BEEF to union haters. The writer of the beef doesn’t seem to know unions are voicing their concerns democratically. Just read the April 27 Guest Comment to see why working people are falling behind.

BEEF TO SOOKE COUNCIL for closing Whiffin Spit, John Phillips and Macgregor parks so that a film crew can use them. What about tourists coming, especially to walk the Spit? Not to mention locals using these parks for exercise.

BOUQUET TO THOSE who pay attention to detail. Rather than lazily skimming and seizing on a beef to serve as their soapbox, they see it’s a helpful heads up. Not a thumbs down.

BOUQUET TO THE STAFF AT HOME HARDWARE, who are always friendly and available to help. Thanks.



