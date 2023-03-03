Beefs & Bouquets is a free forum to give thanks or express views. The News Mirror reserves the right to edit or refuse submissions. Length may be limited to 40 words. Mail or deliver to No. 4-6631 Sooke Rd., Sooke, V9Z OA3 or e-mail to editor@sookenewsmirror.com.

A FLOWERY THANK YOU to the artist who left the lovely, sparkly-painted rock on our business stoop last week. I thought magic elves had visited us!

A BEEFY PONDER about when those of us in East Sooke will not have to drive through the rocky, muddy, pothole-filled excuse of an access road to get to a poorly marked construction on Highway 14 to and from work each day. Do you wonder why we are cranky? Enough already. Missing the old intersection.

BOUQUET TO MY FAMILY and friends for all your love and support after the passing of our beloved pet Miss Gracie. Thanks for checking in. We are coping, but every day is a struggle. We miss her so much.

A BEEF to all who fly the Canadian flag and those of other countries or provinces and have them hanging in tatters. Please show respect for those flags and what they represent. Take them down when they are not in good condition and replace them when you can with new ones.

A BOUQUET and a job well done to the barista who gracefully handled a demanding customer. I genuinely don’t understand how people can be rude or how service workers deal with it daily.

A SAD BEEF to my previous landlord, who raised the rent substantially after we moved out. I understand that “the market” dictates it, but it is slowly squeezing out affordable housing options in Victoria.

BOUQUET to the service companies that respond to prospective customers who leave a phone or digital message requesting their service, even if you answer that you cannot take on additional work. To those companies that do not respond, you are demonstrating your lack of respect for future customers.

A BEEF to the landscaper who took a senior’s money and didn’t finish the work. Even though the landscaper admitted fault, no money has been returned. Shame on you!

SHOUT OUT to the bus driver going down Sooke Road at Dover Street. I didn’t see the bus coming, so I drove across Dover right before you. I hope everyone is OK.

BEEF TO DOG OWNERS who think it’s OK to leave their dog, or puppy, caged for hours without proper training. How sad to hear a sentient cry for hours. I’m sure you all applaud yourself for being incredible human beings and dog owners. Shame on you. Get a goldfish.

BOUQUET TO POLITICIANS for consistency. Failure to do your job and not keeping your word is a rite of passage.

ONE DEFINITION of a speed limit is “maximum” allowed. The Highway 14 posted speed limit is 60 km/h. Buses, police, ambulance, and logging trucks do 70 km/h. If you go 60 km/h to the West Shore, look in your mirror. Is the road empty in front or clogged behind?

BOUQUET to all the good people, first responders, and Victoria General Hospital staff who helped me regarding my car accident. Your kindness to me will not be forgotten.

IN THIS ROUGH WEATHER, everyone should turn their full headlights on. Please remember your backlights don’t come on automatically with your running lights.

A DAY OF SUNSHINE and warmth to all the weatherpersons out there who are doing their best to keep ahead of Mother Nature and keep us informed and prepared.



