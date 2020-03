Reader says cartoon ridicules belief in climate change as other than based on scientific evidence

The editorial cartoon of your March 4 issue trivializes the dedication of social activists to a cause they believe in. It ridicules the belief in climate change as other than based on sound scientific evidence, and appears to incite despise on citizens who refuse to turn a blind eye on one of the most pressing issues of the day.

Is this what the Sooke News Mirror and Black Press Media are about?

K.T. Shum

East Sooke

Letter to the Editor