LETTER: Cathy’s Corner Cafe ‘Citizen of the Year’

Cathy Gouk, of Cathy’s Corner Cafe, was given a $1,000 cheque to help cover the cost for her annual Christmas dinners. Every year, Gouk handed out around 400 turkey dinners for free. (Aaron Guillen - Sooke News Mirror)

On behalf of all who took part in Cathy’s Corner Cafe free Christmas dinner last week, I’m sending a huge thank you to her, her daughter and the staff who put so much time, effort and expense into rewarding the people of Sooke for their support of the business.

RELATED: Sooke cafe’s free Christmas dinner to serve takeout only

The meal was excellent as usual, with lots of food.

This letter is also a request to Sooke residents to please show their appreciation by supporting the restaurant. The food is excellent, the staff are friendly and courteous, and the prices are reasonable.

If more businesses in Sooke would show their appreciation instead of increasing their prices and whining about shoppers going out of town to buy, maybe more Sooke residents would shop local. Let’s give it some thought.

And again, please support Cathy, who supports us. They are the “Citizens of The Year.”

Gary Booth

Sooke



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor