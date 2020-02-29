Family Day activities in Esquimalt included a free skate and swim. (Photo courtesy of Esquimalt Park and Recreation)

Column: Celebrating family in Esquimalt

A column brought to you by Esquimalt Parks and Recreation

February is family month!

For the sixth year running, Esquimalt Parks and Recreation celebrated family by hosting our annual Family Day event.

Located at the Esquimalt Recreation Centre and Archie Browning Sports Centre, the festivities were family-oriented, fantastically fun, and also free of charge to participate.

A wide array of activities awaited families on Monday, Feb. 17, from a game of “Giant Jenga” put on by the Greater Victoria Public Library, to face painting done by our very own Esquimalt event team, to free admission swims and skates – there was something for everyone to get excited about.

A huge shout-out to Country Grocer, who donated fresh fruit to the event – really living up to their slogan “You’ll feel like family.” We are so fortunate to have such great neighbours!

Speaking of neighbours, our friends over at the Esquimalt Neighbourhood House (ENH) sponsor three of our weekly parent and tot programs over at the rec centre.

By making playgroup and kindergym programs free, the ENH has created opportunities for so many families in the community to play, meet new friends in their area, and to try something new.

It can be tough meeting people and making connections in our bustling, technology-dominated society – the value of community programs for tots, kids, youth and adults is huge.

Family means something different to everyone, and celebrating those differences in our neighbourhood is something that we strive for through inclusivity and community engagement.

Through events and programs including our Family Day celebration, 60-Day Challenge, Eco-Champs, and our Community Walking Group, people get a chance to interact with different people and learn from others through shared experience.

At the heart of it, Family Day is a wonderful opportunity to take a step back and reflect on the importance of people in our lives.

Family doesn’t always have to be our kids, siblings, and parents.

So often it’s the people we share time with at the office or go out for coffee with after a water fit class who make our lives so vibrant.

Do you have a story about a recreation or community program that means a lot to your family? Tell us about it!

For more information on Esquimalt Parks and Recreation, visit esquimalt.ca/parks-recreation.

Provided by Esquimalt Parks and Recreation.

