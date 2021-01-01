Highlands Mayor Ken Williams (Black Press Media file photo)

Highlands Mayor Ken Williams (Black Press Media file photo)

COLUMN: Highlands mayor inspired by ‘strength and courage’ of West Shore

Mayor Ken Williams sends seasons’ greetings to residents

On behalf of Highlands Council and staff, I extend our warmest regards and best wishes to all. May the spirit of this wonderful season be with you and your loved ones throughout the holidays.

I am inspired by the strength and courage of our West Shore community in the battle against the COVID-19 virus. Your patience and steadfast resolve are appreciated by everyone. I am seeing glimmers of hope on the horizon and my New Year’s prayer is that the COVID-19 plague soon becomes a distant memory.

As Shakespeare said “The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.” As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands — one for helping yourself, the other for helping others. Throughout 2020, the highlight for me is how resilient and compassionate we are towards others who may be struggling. We rely on an unsung army of essential workers and volunteers who hold our society together and continue to deserve our thanks.

Highlands has persevered throughout the pandemic. We continue to evolve our climate leadership plans and rejuvenate our infrastructure through resilient asset management.

During the holidays make sure you take time to stop looking at the ubiquitous flat screens and the roar of social media mayhem and think about the importance of our connection with family and nature. These are truly the precious gifts that stir our heart.

As we reach the end of the year, I hope we take the time to re-evaluate what is important in our lives as we look forward to the recovery process in 2021.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Amalgamation not the answer for Saanich

Just Posted

Victoria police were busy New Year’s Eve breaking up gatherings, attending to an assault and issuing a man three fines for failing to comply with COVID-19 measures. (Black Press Media file photo)
Parties, an assault and a belligerent man: Victoria police kept busy New Year’s Eve

VicPD responded to 102 calls for service Dec. 31

Demonstrators gather at the BC Legislature in support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs on Feb. 7. (Black Press Media file photo)
Looking back at the top stories in Victoria for 2020

Five stories that captured the interest of Victoria News readers over the past year

Jen Rashleigh, director of partner and community engagement for Circular Farm, says the Sandown Centre for Regenerative Agriculture, will become a community hub for agriculture. (Black Press Media file photo)
Looking back at the top Peninsula stories of 2020

Five stories that captured the interest of Peninsula News Review readers over the past year

Oak Bay United Church stepped back from a proposal for a rental housing development on the Granite Street property. (Black Press Media file photo)
Looking back at the top Oak Bay stories of 2020

Five stories that captured the interest of Oak Bay News readers over the past year

Six-year-old Callaghan McLaughlin set up a joke stand in his Cadboro Bay front yard. (Black Press Media file photo)
Looking back at the top Saanich stories of 2020

Five stories that captured the interest of Saanich News readers over the past year

A woman enters BC Women’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, January 7, 2007. (Richard Lam/CP PHOTO)
B.C.’s first baby of 2021 born in Vancouver, 21 minutes after midnight

Canada’s first New Year’s baby of 2021 appears to have been born in Quebec

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 31, 2018. Several Vancouver Island mayors and members of British Columbia's salmon farming industry say a federal decision to phase out fish farming has left them feeling "disposable and discarded." In a letter to Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan, they say they weren't consulted before she announced a plan to phase out open-net pen fish farming in the Discovery Islands over the next 18 months. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver Island mayors say they weren’t consulted on B.C. fish farm phase out plan

Concerns and outrage over federal decision on Discovery Islands’ open-net pen farming continue

People wearing protective equipment check in at the international departures at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, December 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Liberals say testing rules for air travellers land Jan.7, urge people to prepare

Travellers who receive a negative test result must still complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine

(Bridging Gaps Foundation photo)
Group targeted with anti-Islam hate speech while hosting ‘Meet a Muslim’ booth in Vancouver

Bridging Gaps Foundation said incident highlights how much work Canada still needs to do

Canada’s Thomas Harley (5) and Dylan Cozens (22) celebrate a goal during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Finland, in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Canadians play Czech Republic in quarter-final action Saturday

Riverside Resort in Qualicum Beach. (Google photo)
Vancouver Island man airlifted to hospital after stabbing during campground fight

46-year-old victim recovering after incident in Qualicum Beach

An online petition has been launched urging the province to extend the winter break by two weeks, as students prepare to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Black Press Media files)
COVID-19: Petition calls on B.C. to extend students’ winter break

Students are set to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4

Flames shot out of a window on the fourth floor of Lewis Apartments on Lewis Street Thursday afternoon. Several people were injured in the fire. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
One dead following apartment fire in Duncan New Year’s Eve

The B.C. Coroners Service has confirmed that one person has died following… Continue reading

Most Read