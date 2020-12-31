Regional Director, Mike Hicks, at Kemp Lake. (Black Press Media file photo)

Regional Director, Mike Hicks, at Kemp Lake. (Black Press Media file photo)

COLUMN: Loss and improvements mark year in Juan de Fuca

Electoral area director reflects on developments for Juan de Fuca

Mike Hicks | Juan de Fuca Electoral Area Director

This past year brought both success and sadness to the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area. Wally Vowles, JDF alternate director for the past dozen years, passed in July leaving a huge hole in our organization, in the community and in the salmon world. Wally brought a world of knowledge and experience to his life of advising our JDF planning staff, advising me and championing and building the Charter’s River hatchery with Bill Pedneault and Elida Peers. He will be sadly missed but will always be remembered for building Charter’s Centre and perhaps the largest, newest, volunteer hatchery in Canada against all odds. Port Renfrew’s Dan Quigley has generously stepped into Wally’s role as my alternate.

The Juan de Fuca Electoral area encompasses thousands of hectares of forest lands, the communities of Malahat, Willis Point, East Sooke, Otter Point, Shirley, Jordan River, Port Renfrew and six First Nations’ communities. Primarily a rural, residential area, the Juan de Fuca supports tourism, home-based businesses, one business park and a dry land sort in Jordan River.

This year saw huge infrastructure improvements in our highways network including the new Roche Cove bridge in East Sooke, improvements on the Malahat, Otter Point Road widening and paving, and Highway 14 improvements at Gallespie Road ( East Sooke), Muir Creek area, French Beach area and Port Renfrew. Millions were invested by the government of B.C. for these safety upgrades and we thank our MLA and Premier, John Horgan, for his help in making this a government priority.

COVID has taken its toll on our residents and we have quickly adapted our local JDF government in order to keep pace with new regulations and restrictions. Our office has remained open, we have not missed a meeting and our budget increase will be kept at a minimum. Our staff are the best and our standard of service has been maintained throughout the pandemic.

Next year will hopefully bring an end to COVID-19 and a return to normal in the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area. We are working on many exciting projects including high-speed internet throughout the JDF, establishment of a coast guard lifeboat station in Port Renfrew/Pacheedaht and opening of the Western Canadian Marine Response facility in Beecher Bay. Thank you for this opportunity and I wish you all a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

•••

Mike Hicks is the regional director for the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Sooke’s generosity shines through holidays

Just Posted

West Jet 335 from Edmonton to Victoria International Airport on Dec. 28 was the latest flight with a confirmed case of COVID-19 touching down the regional airport. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Jet flight from Edmonton latest flight with COVID-19 case to land at Victoria International Airport

Flight on Dec. 28 among 27 flights with COVID-19 case that either landed or started from YYJ

Participants partake in a previous polar bear swim in Sooke. (Kevin Laird/Black Press Media)
Greater Victoria polar bear swims hibernate for 2020

Black Press Media wants to see your photos and videos, email vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Bacon, an eight-month-old puppy, is in a splint after she was kicked by a random stranger on Christmas Day on Beecher Bay Reserve in East Sooke. (Facebook/Ronnie Marie Tejano)
Puppy kicked by stranger in East Sooke on Christmas Day

Dog currently in splint, X-ray and surgery bill to cost around $5,700

Some Canadians regret their holiday spending, according to a survey by Equifax. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
19% of Canadians regret holiday spending when credit card bill arrives: survey

Equifax surveyed more than 1,000 Canadians

Sooke’s Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen, all 20, died after the pickup truck they were travelling in was swept into the Sooke River due to unprecedented flooding in Sooke Potholes Provincial Park late January. (Facebook)
Loss, love and light: Here are Sooke’s top stories of 2020

Community mourns loss of three young Sooke men, free meals handed out amid pandemic and more

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Dec. 10, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. cuts off New Year’s Eve liquor sales at 8 p.m.

Late-night parties lead to risky behaviour, Dr. Henry says

(Pixabay.com)
Olivia tops list – again – for B.C.’s most popular baby names in 2020

Liam and Oliver also remain popular choices for new babies in the province

Freshly picked blueberries are see at Emma Lea Farms in Ladner, B.C., on Monday July 21, 2014. British Columbia is contributing funds in response to a probe into whether blueberry producers in the United States are being unfairly harmed by what some say is an influx in berry imports, including from Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. helps fund blueberry farmers against U.S. trade commission investigation

Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s minister for jobs and economic recovery, says the province is giving Ottawa about $80,000

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) trails Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber (6) during first period NHL exhibition hockey action ahead of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Toronto on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Feds give green light to NHL training camp; provinces must make call on games

Statement adds all teams must operate within provincial rules for regular-season play.

NDP Leader John Horgan is silhouetted against a reflector as he addresses the media during an election campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C. Tuesday, September 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan urges B.C. to celebrate end of 2020 safely in last statement of the year

Ring in the New Year virtually, says B.C.’s premier

Black Press file photo
Family member charged with second-degree murder in Gibsons

Suspect was arrested at the scene Dec. 27 and charged the next day

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
POLL: Are you expecting things to be better in 2021?

There may not be streams of confetti or champagne corks popping, but… Continue reading

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 speaks with a woman using a plastic bag to cover her mouth, as the snow-covered north shore mountains and a gantry crane at the Port of Vancouver are seen in the distance, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
British Columbians hang on to silver linings of pandemic world

Gratitude and appreciation for ‘the important things in life’ at the top of the list

A woman peers into a bakery’s window, where a gingerbread city is displayed, in Burnaby, B.C. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. man spends Christmas in jail after disobeying gathering ban 12 times in 3 months

‘Our officers issued multiple warnings and issued tickets to this man over several weeks’

Most Read