COLUMN: Spend some time helping others in your community

These volunteer opportunities are complied by Volunteer Victoria.

Learning Through Loss helps support more than 4,000 young adults between the ages of 13 to 24 on Vancouver Island dealing with grief and loss. Our organization is growing. We are recruiting for the following board positions into these vital roles of secretary, treasurer, program development, fundraising, virtual webinars/events, and law. Looking for individuals that are passionate about youth mental health. If you are retired or experienced in the field of health care, mental health, and organization development, please contact info@learningthroughloss.org for this fulfilling opportunity. Previous board experience is a plus. You can visit www.learningthroughloss.org to learn more about our organization. Thank you!

The James Bay Market runs every Saturday from May 2 to September 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Menzies and Superior streets in James Bay. During the COVID-19 crisis, we are looking for numerous volunteers to help us set up the market, takedown the market, and fill many other roles all designed to deliver this wonderful weekly event to community. Volunteer hours differ for each role. (One example of another role is that we are looking for volunteers during the day in shifts of 8:45 to 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. to help with making sure customers are social distancing and assist our market manager.) If you would like to get involved as a volunteer supporting this wonderful market, you can email Carole at chair@jamesbaymarket.com or call 250-381-5323 for more information. Our volunteers have a great time and meet new people in the farm, food and craft industries. (Disposable masks and gloves are provided to all volunteers for their shifts.)

Victoria Arts Council elevates the profile of artists and performers while igniting passion in local arts and culture in our community. We are currently looking for people to volunteer as “Gallery Stewards – Ground Zero Beyond Archive” exhibition. Volunteers will help promote the Victoria Arts Council, local arts and culture by gallery sitting and engaging the visitors in conversations about the exhibit. New volunteers will meet with the volunteer coordinator for a training session before their first shift. COVID-19 protocols will be observed. So, if you like the arts, enjoy people and want to give back to support the arts, we would love to hear from you. Please contact Monica Liu at 778-533-7123 for more information.

The BC Association for Living Mindfully (BCALM) is a non-profit society dedicated to facilitating mindfulness-based stress management and self-compassion in homes, schools, and workplaces across B.C. Are you looking for an opportunity to work with a progressive wellness organization, further your board experience, meet a diverse group of people, and make a difference in the community? We are currently recruiting for our board of directors. Ideal candidates have expertise in finance or accounting, human resources, governance, law, organizational development, fundraising, or social media management. Knowledge of board membership and appreciation for mindfulness and meditation are valued assets. Each board member will support the work of BCALM and commit to approximately five to seven hours per month. If interested in this opportunity, please email your cover letter and resume to bcalmhr@protonmail.com by July 6. For more information about BCALM visit our website at bcalm.ca

Mental Health Recovery Partners South Island (formerly BCSS Victoria) seeks board members with legal, business/tech (think e-mental health), and fundraising background. We are in an exciting time of transformation and look forward to meeting you. Let us know about your interest and why you want to help those facing mental health issues and their families in our south Island region. Our board is a working board and seeks dedicated individuals to serve, particularly those with fundraising experience and a wide network in the community. If you have any questions, please contact board president Don Monsour at monsour@shaw.ca or CEO Hazel Meredith at hazel.meredith@mhrp.ca. You can submit an application at https://bit.ly/mhrpboardapp.

Leadership Victoria is a local organization that supports, celebrates and develops community leaders in the Greater Victoria region. They are currently looking for an admin assistant to the program manager. If you want an exciting volunteer opportunity that lets you put your organizational and computer skills to work, let’s talk. Use your skills on social media, website updates, and data maintenance. Remote volunteering is possible. Please call Stephen Twystra at 250-385-6088 for more information.

