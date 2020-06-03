COLUMN: Volunteer opportunities in Greater Victoria

The Victoria Health Co-operative is a volunteer-run, not-for-profit organization working to promote community health and wellbeing. We are currently looking for volunteers to help us with: fundraising, social media, program development, and secretary work. Also, please join us for our virtual Wellbeing Sunday program, which consists of three-minute presentations and community discussion. Let us know if you’d like to present! Please e-mail: vichealthcoop@gmail.com or phone: 250-415-9272 if you would like to volunteer your time, energy and skills in support of this agency that is doing great work in the community.

The Vic West Community Association (VWCA) is looking for “garden volunteers.” Are you interested in doing some gardening and learning more about growing? We’re looking for volunteers to help in the Vic West Community Gardens! The VWCA is following social distancing guidelines and we have lots of learning opportunities. Tasks may include, weeding, watering, harvesting, pruning, mulching, etc. Please contact Julie at volunteer@victoriawest.ca or visit https://forms.gle/uJfH34D6QoWCa1Hs6 to learn more about this wonderful opportunity.

Seniors Serving Seniors is seeking male volunteers to drive frail seniors to essential appointments in Victoria. They are also looking for volunteers in the Saanich Peninsula area (reimbursements available). Please email info@seniorsservingseniors.bc.ca or call 250-413-3211 for more information as to how you can get involved with this meaningful volunteer service.

Abkhazi Garden seeks volunteers for gardening and greeting visitors three hours per week. Plant knowledge is not essential, but enthusiasm for beautiful gardens and the outdoors is an asset! Recommended safety protocols in place to keep visitors and volunteers safe. Contact volunteer@conservancy.bc.ca or 250-896-0864 for more information. We look forward to hearing from you!

1Up Single Parent Resource Centre’s Moms and Mentors Program needs volunteer female mentors with parenting experience to offer support and guidance to isolated single mothers of all ages. Moms benefit from hearing about someone else’s experience, and from having a person to turn to. As a volunteer mentor, you will be matched with a single mom and her children and matched pairs spend about two hours per week together. If you are a good listener, interested in learning more about yourself and others, and have a caring non-judgmental approach, this meaningful volunteer role may be a good fit for you. Training and support are provided. If interested in learning more about this opportunity, please contact Sanni Rosebrock at 250-385-1114 X228.

The John Howard Society of Victoria and Correctional Service Canada are recruiting mature adults to become volunteer mentors to individuals as they reintegrate back into society after serving time in a federal correctional facility. To find out more about C.A.M.S. Community Adult Mentoring and Support – and to fill out an application, please go to https://johnhowardbc.ca/victoria/services/cams/.

The Victoria Women’s Transition House Society collaborates, advocates, and educates to address and prevent intimate partner violence and abuse of women and children through supportive shelter, housing, counselling and other community-based services. We are seeking expressions of interest from individuals who would like to volunteer on the Board of Directors for a two-year term. Successful candidates will bring knowledge and experience to the Board in one or more of the following areas: legal practice, policing & law enforcement, strategic thinking & business planning, Board governance and fiduciary oversight of a not-for-profit entity, outreach & advocacy in the local community. Please e-mail Heidi Gayleard with your resume & covering letter at board@vwth.bc.ca in advance of June 19th.

Leadership Victoria is seeking a board member with strategic communication expertise to join our not-for-profit organization to help guide the development of an organizational communications and marketing plan. This member will act as Communications Committee Chair and will work with the LV Executive Director and the Board on the implementation of communications and marketing practices, programs and policies that will support the growth and development of LV’s network of donors, sponsors, members, alumni, award nominations and program participants. This Committee Chair will oversee the podcast producer, newsletter editor and social media volunteer positions. Knowledge of board membership is an asset; experience with social media best practices and account management preferable; looking for strong written, verbal, interpersonal and organizational skills. If interested, please email your expression of interest with resume to: Mark Crocker Executive Director executivedirector@leadershipvictoria.ca.

These volunteer opportunities are complied by Volunteer Victoria.