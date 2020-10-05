Company’s COVID measures fall short

Reader disappointed to see staff without face masks in Sooke business

I just came from a Sooke business, where some COVID risk management was done, like hanging barriers between customers and the service desks, etc.

But I was disappointed to see most staff without face masks or shields and no customer requirement and no customer counting at the door for occupancy limits.

It signifies clearly to their customers and me that the staff and this business does not care about protecting us from the pandemic.

This location was very busy at noon on a Thursday, and I saw multiple seniors citizens shopping and other masked customers.

In one spot, I had to navigate around three staff members making a mask display, not social distancing, shoulder to shoulder and ironically, all not wearing masks.

Shawn McLay

Sooke

