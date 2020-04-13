Councill should follow lead of Port Coquitlam

Port Coquitlam council has decided to forgoe any municipal tax increases at this time. No doubt this will delight the citizens of this busy town on the Fraser River and bring congratulations to council for recognizing the fiscal and other difficulties their people are currently having to deal with in this Covid —19 crisis.

Taxpayers in Sooke are reeling from a current substantial tax increase. This should not be in our current lock – down situation and it increases anxiety among many people, especially vulnerable and fixed-income taxpayers.

This is an oppurtunity for Sooke councilto show restraint and compassion to those whom it serves.

Port Coquitlam is a bustling community and took this bold decision on behalf of its citizens earning goodwill and appreciation.

I invite you to follow Port Coquiitlams example and illustrate your concern and compassion for your citizens.

E. Anderson

Sooke