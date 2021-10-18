Councillors’ absenteeism cause for concern

Re: Sooke councillors missing up to 30% of council meetings (News, Oct. 14)

It seems to me that when you stand for election, there are expectations from the electorate and responsibilities on the elected.

I understand you can be absent from council if you are sick, and presumably, there is a procedure for this. If not ill, a 30 per cent absent rate is cause for concern.

I do not know if the member quoted was serious or joking concerning cocaine, but if the latter, she should be aware that this is not a subject for levity.

Do you still get paid if you are absent?

Jackie Matland

Sooke


