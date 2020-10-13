COVID fears bring irrationality to polls

Reader asks how will we know mail-in ballots legit

LETTER SIG

The at-times irrational fear around COVID-19 continues to weaken important aspects of society, most recently via the B.C. election, and on the tails of a prime minister who mirrors a junior autocrat.

How is a voting booth any more dangerous than entering a store during these times of mandatory and often extreme precautions? Negligible, yet the message is, vote by mail. And it’s working, with almost 650,000 BCers opting to mark their X in their home, perhaps at the behest of someone or else with financial enticement. In the last election, a mere 6,500 voted outside a scrutineered site.

READ: Received a write-in ballot for B.C.’s 2020 election? Here is what you need to know

I recently voted in the Metis Nation of BC election, via a mail-in ballot. Three were delivered to my home for my two children and myself. I could have easily opened their ballots and voted. Illegal, but with little difficulty. And let’s not forget there have been numerous investigations into rampant vote-buying in the Lower Mainland.

Something to think about when perhaps 700,000 mail-in ballots are counted and carefully checked (how will we know?) over several weeks in an expensive, unnecessary sleepwalk to the polls.

Shannon Moneo

Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
