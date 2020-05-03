Dumping dog poop not cool

Reader says better way to get rid of dog feces than behind a mailbox

On April 27, 2020 when I went to collect my mail from the mailbox on Otter Point and Kemp Lake roads, I could smell something awful.

I took a look around and found dog poop behind the mailbox – and lots of it.

All the person who left it there had to do was bag it, and have the garbage man pick it up.

This is very disgusting and rude to do.

I wonder if the person knows where the dump is, because it is not here at the mailbox.

C. J. Malowney

Sooke



Letter to the Editor