OPINION SIG

EDITORIAL: Consistent COVID-19 messaging needed from B.C. leaders

NEWS ITEM: B.C. is stopping indoor dining and liquor sales, indoor adult group fitness and indoor religious services for the next three weeks, in what provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry calls a “circuit breaker” for a fast rise in COVID-19 cases.

•••

It’s another kick in the teeth for businesses and an indication of how far we still have to go in dealing with the ongoing pandemic. And the path to normalcy (if we can ever call it that again) won’t be nearly as smooth without some more consistent messaging from our leaders.

Let’s be clear, we are still all in this together. We need to continue our vigilance, following mask-wearing and social distancing protocols. And listen to the doctors and scientists, not the graduates from the University of Facebook.

RELATED: B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

But it’s tough for people if the messaging is inconsistent.

Are we “on the right track,” as our premier said recently, or are we backsliding, as recent case numbers suggest?

Are school children supposed to wear masks now, or is it a recommendation? Which school districts does this rule/recommendation/suggestion apply to? Why Grade 4s and not Grade 3s?

Which sports are allowed and which ones are not?

One day it’s OK to return to church with special guidelines, but the next day it’s reversed.

Are vaccination schedules keeping up with variants?

And on and on.

We understand it’s an ever-changing landscape, but more recently, it seems like there is more confusion than ever.

How are the restaurant or gym owners, who have diligently made needed changes to their business models and never had a hint of COVID, supposed to react?

And their employees, given scant notice that they might be off for three weeks? Simply shutting it all down without immediately indicating possible support for all those involved makes it seem like the overall plan has some gaping holes.

Premier John Horgan said recently that case counts have been “unacceptably high,” and it is mainly people aged 20 to 39 who are spreading the coronavirus.

“We’ve come a great distance, but we cannot blow it now,” Horgan said. “We need to focus on individual responsibility for the greater good.”

The overall message there is acceptable but also has holes. Are we now blaming one specific group for the latest numbers?

Are the politicians on the same page as the medical professionals and public health officials?

If you try to be all things to all people, you will fail.

Just give us clear messaging, and we will adapt. Harsher penalties, stricter guidelines – whatever it takes. Just provide some clarity. Wishy-washy is never a good look.

The overwhelming majority of people are very diligent. Don’t let their efforts go to waste.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommentaryCoronavirusEditorialsSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Graduates being denied once-in-a-lifetime experience

Just Posted

On March 29, Metchosin council held a public engagement workshop, to discuss best practices of bylaw enforcement and investigation policies. (Black Press Media file)
Metchosin reviews bylaw enforcement policies

Residents give input at March 29 meeting; more public engagement sessions to come

Passengers in rows 13 to 19 onboard Air Canada flight 8079 from Vancouver to Victoria April 1 were exposed to a case of COVID-19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch)
COVID-19 case confirmed on flight to Victoria

Those aboard Air Canada flight 8079 from Vancouver April 1 may have been exposed

Canadian Tire announced a $12 million commitment to the Jumpstart Sport Relief Fund, which will help support around 300 organizations nationally. The Victoria YMCA-YWCA and Victoria Synchro Swim Club were given a total of $28,500. (Black Press Media file)
Canadian Tire pitches in for Greater Victoria sports organizations

Applications open for next round of Jumpstart Sport Relief Fund grants

Wild ARC and the BC SPCA highlighted ways we can keep baby birds safe this spring, as nesting season is in full effect from March to July. (Photo from the Wild ARC Facebook Page)
B.C. wildlife groups hatch tips on keeping baby birds safe this spring

BC SPCA, Wild ARC identify signs to look for when you see a stray baby bird

A rare Hooded Oriole was spotted visiting a hummingbird feeder in Sidney, by resident Stan Coe. The photo has been flagged on the BC Rare Bird Alert website, stating the bird was visiting Coe’s property from Feb. 16 to March 17, but has not been seen again since. (Photo courtesy of Stan Coe)
Rare bird spotted visiting a backyard feeder in Sidney

Hooded 0rioles are generally found in hotter climates, local bird watcher says

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial is silhouetted against the setting sun at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., on Monday, April, 9, 2018. A virtual tribute is planned to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Humboldt Broncos team to be honoured on third anniversary of fatal bus crash

16 people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign into the path of the hockey team’s bus

The BCPA launched a petition this March, calling the provincial government to include psychologists in the list of eligible providers through MSP billing for consultation and psychotherapy. (Black Press Media file)
B.C. psychologists petition government for more mental health coverage under MSP

B.C. Psychological Association says current covered programs fail to meet the demand of British Columbians

Carsyn Peters of Loon Lake, wearing the helmet that saved her and her cat Felix from a bald eagle attack last month. (Photo credit: Leanne Peters)
PAW Patrol to the rescue: Dollar store helmet saves two-year-old from eagle attack

When an eagle went after Carsyn Peters’ cat, the two-year-old and her helmet got in the way

Young salmon are released after being grown in a hatchery. (Pacific Salmon Foundation)
Judge grants injunction to restock two B.C. salmon farms

1.2 million hatchery fish about to be euthanized

Frank Ludwig in the control room of his home studio. (Photo submitted)
The Day They Closed The Old Mill Down in song

Former member of Trooper captures the essence of small town struggles and triumphs

Alberta RCMP arrested Surrey woman Alexandra Beckow in March after she allegedly scammed people out of more than $250,000. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. woman arrested for selling fraudulent travel vouchers

Police say Surrey woman defrauded victims out of more than $250K

OPINION SIG
EDITORIAL: Consistent COVID-19 messaging needed from B.C. leaders

NEWS ITEM: B.C. is stopping indoor dining and liquor sales, indoor adult… Continue reading

Haddo Peak in Banff National Park is seen in an undated handout photo. A skier from Alberta has died in an avalanche while he and another skier were on a mountain in Banff National Park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Parks Canada, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Skier dies in avalanche on mountain in Banff National Park

One skier managed to escape, but the second was swept away and killed in the slide

Suzie Bruce, left, and Ray Bruce, right, holding Ray’s heart after his transplant. His old heart was donated to the Cardiovascular Tissue Registry at the Centre for Heart Lung Innovation, where it will be used for research and educational purposes. (Submitted photo)
Police officer shows a lot of heart in overnight effort to get B.C. senior a new heart

Qualicum Beach man just makes transplant deadline in amazing story out of Vancouver Island

Most Read