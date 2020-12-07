EDITORIAL: COVID fight not being won by fistfights

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (Photo by the Canadian Press/AP-NIAID-RML via AP)

We’re starting to hear (and see) far too many instances of bad behaviour since the pandemic has reached a more critical stage in B.C. during the last month.

This will be our undoing in the recovery process if it continues. And then we’ll be looking at nothing more than a prolonged lockdown to bring the case numbers of COVID-19 down, something no one wants because the economy has already taken a huge hit.

But the delicate balance we’re currently trying to establish to keep employment going and limit the number of infections is not working too well yet because far too many people have their agendas and don’t care about anyone else.

Sure, it’s hard. No one said it would be easy to give things up readily, but if we don’t restrict activities more closely now, the situation will become worse. This virus doesn’t care if humans want to act like many idiots and pass it along exponentially.

The mask issue has taken the situation to a whole new level. It’s not comfortable for everyone, but if the rules are followed, and we all learn to get along and respect each other, we can emerge from this crisis in better shape.

Developments with a vaccine by several companies sound promising, but it’s only the first stage. The distribution of vaccines, once approved, could take several months, and it might be well into 2021 before we can realistically abandon the infection fears without a remedy available.

In the meantime, incidents like the one of a man beating on a disabled person working at Walmart in Dawson Creek because he was told about the requirement to wear a mask are sheer lunacy. The fact no one jumped in quickly to pull back the man as he wailed away is also disturbing.

There are disputes daily on public transit between mask wearers and those against using them. No one likes this, but we have to start doing what will prevent the COVID numbers from climbing.

And fighting with each other on a bus isn’t the way to do it.

We might have to send the bad kids into the corner for an extended time out until they learn to control themselves.



