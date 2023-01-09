Editorial: Increased assessment won’t lead to tax hike

Property assessments are not connected to municipal budgets and overall tax increases

Property tax rates are likely to rise in most, if not all, communities across Vancouver Island in 2023, but the rise is not connected to the latest B.C. Assessment figures.

The assessment figures, calculated annually by B.C. Assessment were released last week and are based on property values as of July 1, 2022.

However, local governments in British Columbia have not yet completed their budgets for 2023, so changes to tax rates are not yet known.

RELATED: Sooke home values rise by 11 per cent

It is safe to assume that taxes will increase in the coming year, likely more than in past years.

Municipal governments and regional districts calculate tax rates to provide services to their residents.

Governments must raise taxes or cut services when the cost increases in providing these services.

Costs of labour and supplies tend to increase each year, resulting in annual increases in tax bills.

During 2022, inflation was higher than in past years, and as a result, many costs have increased. For example, the chemicals used to treat a community’s water supply are significantly more expensive than they were a year ago.

The same holds for other supplies and equipment purchased by local governments.

When costs rise, governments need to take in more money to provide the same level of service.

Property assessments are not connected to municipal budgets and overall tax increases. However, the assessments are used in calculating the amount each property is taxed.

This is because property taxes are based on assessed values rather than a flat tax system where all property owners pay the same amount, regardless of the value of their properties.

If there are concerns about the municipal budget and the resulting tax increase, these should be raised before the municipal council during the budget process.

Changing assessment values will not determine what will happen to one’s 2023 property tax bill.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

EditorialsHousing MarketSooke