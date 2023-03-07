OPINION SIG

EDITORIAL: Increased staffing for firefighters and police necessary for community safety

Sooke population has grown by 32 percent in last 10 years

That sound you hear at this time of the year is municipal councils gnashing their teeth, trying to crunch numbers so they will fit the must-dos and wish lists into their budgets.

So, requests from Sooke Fire Rescue and RCMP for a bump in staffing should be an absolute no-brainer, especially when you factor in how Sooke’s population has exploded during the past 10-plus years. The increase from 11,435 residents in 2011 to more than 16,431 in 2021 represents a 32 per cent leap.

RELATED: Sooke considers more RCMP officers due to population increase

You can also make the case that adding enough firefighters and police officers to provide the coverage Sooke deserves is long overdue because staffing levels have been pretty much frozen in time for more than a decade.

Council endorsed the additions at a recent meeting and tasked staff with developing a plan to implement them, one that won’t result in residents surrounding the municipal hall with pitchforks and torches when the inevitable tax increase hits.

With governments and the people they represent still reeling from the burdens imposed by three years of a pandemic that descended from the sky onto an unsuspecting planet, it becomes a question of priorities. Addressing help for the homeless, the drug epidemic, health care and the cost of living have all taken a hit.

There will always be pain and protest with spikes in taxes by any level of government, but this is not about financing a vanity project or cementing some politician’s legacy. It’s about providing adequate protection for the people in this community.

The way the population is mushrooming, adding five police officers and six career firefighters over three years will only get us up to speed for the time being. It’s not a long-term fix, considering staffing levels have been frozen in time for more than a decade.

And, frankly, if we’ve learned anything during the past three years, the longer you wait, the more it will cost.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

OpinionSookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Forests can’t absorb all greenhouse gas emissions

Just Posted

Sooke Fire Rescue is adding two firefighters to address population growth. (Sooke News Files)
Sooke Fire Rescue hopes to hire six more firefighters

OPINION SIG
EDITORIAL: Increased staffing for firefighters and police necessary for community safety

The Red Barn Market will begin construction on its eight location this spring. (Photo courtesy of The Red Barn Market)
Red Barn Market to open its largest store with North Saanich location

Saanich sisters Myla (left) and Leila Bui hope to enjoy bike rides together again as the family uses an online platform to fund, or win, an adaptive bike for Leila who requires a wheelchair. (1001 cranes 1 Wish/Facebook)
Vote now to get Saanich teen traumatically injured by driver back on a bike