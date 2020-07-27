EDITORIAL: Let’s all do our part to make this summer safe

Whether you head off into the woods, wander out on the water or just hang around the backyard with your family, we all need to remember to take the necessary steps to ensure it’s a safe summer.

While preventing fires is a priority throughout the year, the importance of following B.C. FireSmart guidelines rises with the temperature during the longer, hotter summers that have become the norm during this era of climate change. Carelessly discarded smoking materials cause damage that can destroy vast sections of our precious natural resources in a matter of days.

If you spend time navigating any kind of craft on our oceans, lakes, rivers, or streams, take the time to visit Transport Canada’s online Safe Boating Guide to ensure all hands are on deck when it comes to safety on the water.

Even a quick dip to cool off in a pool has a degree of risk, and swimming or diving in natural sources of water increases the peril exponentially. A simple Google search for B.C.safe swimming contains information that can keep you from taking that fateful final plunge.

We live in a part of the province where even a casual hike within eyesight of a nearby subdivision doesn’t mean you don’t have to be prepared for an encounter with a bear or a cougar. Sightings are frequent enough along the Galloping Goose and a plethora of other popular spots within the Capital Region, and the risk of something going sideways only increases the further you stray from the path less travelled.

Wildsafebc.ca serves up a wealth of information on how you can protect yourself and, equally important, safeguard the well being of the many incredible creatures we are fortunate to share this part of the planet with.

Let’s all do our part to make this summer of COVID-19 one to remember for all the right reasons only.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

