EDITORIAL: Let’s not forget the lessons of the past

‘Greatest Generation’ and VE-Day are lessons in doing the right thing

Canadian soldiers on patrol in France during the Second World War. (Veteran Affairs Canada)

May 8 is the 75th anniversary of the Allied Forces’ victory and the end of the Second World War in Europe.

It’s known as Victory in Europe Day, or V-E Day. On this day in 1945, the allies of the Second World War accepted Germany’s unconditional surrender.

Celebrations erupted throughout the Western world, including many Canadian cities, to mark the end of the European part of the war. Prime Minister Mackenzie King called it “a good day – a happy day.”

The Second World War was the deadliest military conflict in human history, with more than 45,000 Canadians and 60 million people killed worldwide. It’s estimated fewer than 33,000 living Second World War veterans in Canada today.

Those who grew up during the Great Depression and contributed to the war effort were called the “Greatest Generation” by TV newsman Tom Brokaw.

In his book by the same name, he wrote these men and women fought not for fame or recognition, but because it was the “right thing to do.”

The Second World War until its end dramatically shifted the daily reality for nearly everyone the world over.

The Greatest Generation’s sacrifices offer us an incredible lesson today amid the COVID-19 crisis, and it’s more important than ever that we preserve the legacy, lessons and sacrifices of their moment in history.

Until now, unless you lived through the Great Depression or the Second World War, no one has ever experienced sacrifices that we will need to make in the coming weeks and months to battle COVID-19.

The Greatest Generation had its moment and millions of people at home and abroad stepped up to ensure freedom and liberty across the globe. The sacrifices they made were hard. Food was rationed and many gave their lives, but they knew what was required and rose to the challenge of the times. It ended with victory in the Second World War.

COVID-19 may very well represent our defining moment.

Let’s not forget the lessons of the past.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Island Health working on dangerous presumption

Just Posted

Sooke craft beer producers brew through COVID-19 storm

Dawn Gibson | Sooke News Mirror Beer appears to be “recession-proof,” Sooke… Continue reading

BC Transit reinstates fares, front door loading in June

Vinyl shields to be installed on all buses without full driver doors to support distancing

Wild Wise Sooke urges bear awareness

Educational group kicks up social media presence in response to social distancing.

VIDEO: Saseenos Elementary staff and students say drive-by ‘Hello’

Staff at Saseenos Elementary School Sooke organized a drive-by on Friday to… Continue reading

Some businesses have seen revenues slashed by more than 70 per cent

Businesses in the accommodation and food sector especially hit hard by COVID-19

Rally calls for safe release of prisoners as COVID-19 runs rampant at Mission Institution

Mission Institution is experiencing the largest prison outbreak in Canada

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Vancouver Island man lucky to be alive after crash into pond: RCMP

Driver walked away with minor injuries

2017 Elephant Hill wildfire most likely caused by smoking materials

Investigation did not identify who started the fire

Q&A: What you need to know about COVID-19 treatment, protests and more

Experts answer questions about the novel coronavirus

UPDATE: Two children killed in ATV accident in Chilliwack River Valley Sunday

Two adults and one other child escaped side-by-side rollover at Foley Lake

‘I love you – stay away’ says B.C. senior to family this Mother’s Day

Retirement community Magnolia Gardens offers tips for a safe Mother’s Day amid COVID-19

‘The work is still getting done’: NHL teams preparing for unusual draft

There’s talk the NHL could hold its draft online next month even though the 2019-20 season has yet to finish

Barbers, hairstylists start petition to not be in first phase of B.C. economic reopening

Alberta’s reopening plan has some personal services like hairstyling and barber shops scheduled to open on May 14

Most Read