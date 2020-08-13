Editorial: Preventing wildfires more vital than ever in 2020

We are truly our own worst enemies on this file.

We’ve been lucky so far this year in at least one respect.

A relatively cool and damp beginning to the summer allowed us to focus our worries on the COVID-19 pandemic, but now wildfires are once again becoming a primary concern as hot, dry weather settles in.

Raging wildfires and states of emergency became the norm over the last several years, as blazes ignited through the B.C. Interior, spreading smoke through the province and beyond. And Vancouver Island wasn’t immune either.

This summer has seen a slow start to the fire season, but we’re starting to see worrying signs that our luck is changing. Here in Greater Victoria we saw a brush fire on Mill Hill in Langford, and smaller fires near Thetis Lake and Sooke. Over the long weekend, a wildfire was sparked by lightning on Green Mountain, north of Ladysmith.

The Coastal Fire Centre tells us that almost all of the fires locally have been involved with so far this season have been caused by people. We are truly our own worst enemies on this file.

We still have COVID-19 looming over us, the last thing we need are wildfires sweeping our communities. Evacuating people and offering them temporary shelter is tough enough at the best of times, but consider what would be entailed if we need to do this during COVID. Gyms filled with rows upon rows of cots would most definitely not cut it when we need to keep a physical distance. While we’re sure solutions would be presented by hardworking officials and volunteers, our best bet by a long shot is prevention. Kind of like with COVID.

That means no tossing of cigarette butts. Lighting only small fires as permitted, and making sure you have a way to douse the flames when you leave, or should you need to during an emergency. It means obeying when there are trail closures to motorized vehicles that can cause sparks. Maybe laying off the fireworks.

Let’s stick to one emergency at a time.

•••

We want to hear from you. Send comments on this editorial to editor@sookenewsmirror.com.

Editorials

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Keep Ocean Boulevard closed

Just Posted

‘I’ve fallen through the cracks’: Victoria woman calls herself new face of homelessness

Tonya Alton has had to move almost ten times since a ‘wrongful eviction’ in March

UPDATED: Young deckhands backed out of fatal Arctic Fox II trip just before fishboat departed

Inexperienced twin brothers had ‘gut feeling’ and bailed before going to open ocean

Edward Milne students clean up Whiffen Spit

Volunteers find styrofoam, cigarette butts and a single shoe

Missing python found under vehicle in Victoria

The snake was located more than six kilometres from where it went missing

View Royal teen inspired by pandemic creates thermal camera from scratch

14-year-old plans to make 10 touchless hand sanitizers for schools

B.C. records new COVID-19 death, 85 more cases; Horgan calls on celebrity help

This brings the total number of active confirmed cases to 531 across the province

Horvat scores 2 as Vancouver Canucks beat Blues 5-2 in NHL playoff opener

Game 2 in best-of-seven series goes Friday night

Old-growth forest defenders in Campbell River call for B.C. forest minister’s resignation

Protestors outside North Island MLA’s office ask government to stop old-growth logging

Teachers to get 2 extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10

Students will first start with orientation and learn rules of COVID-19 classroom policies

High-volume littering at Cape Scott draws ire from hiking groups

Popular Vancouver Island hiking spot not closing, but frustration about crowding grows

SFU to drop ‘Clan’ varsity team name

The ‘Clan’ name is shortened from ‘Clansmen,’ and was introduced roughly 55 years ago

New Tory leader must build a strong team in Commons and for the campaign: Scheer

Scheer marked his final day in the House of Commons today as leader of the Opposition

B.C. to hire 500 more COVID-19 contact tracers ahead of fall

Contract tracers add an ‘extra layer’ in the fight against the novel coronavirus

Feds commit $305M in additional funds for Indigenous communities during COVID-19

Money can be used to battle food insecurity and support children and mental health

Most Read