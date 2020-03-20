Grocery store staff are working hard to keep the shelves stocked. (Nicole Crescnezi/News staff)

EDITORIAL: Sending thanks to community workers across Greater Victoria

Many are diligently helping society amidst COVID-19 fears

Thousands of health care workers continue to put themselves at risk to ensure broader public safety from the COVID-19 virus, and while their work should no-doubt be continuously recognized and praised, there are other heroes serving the public in this time of crisis who many may not recognize.

These pandemic wallflowers are there for you everyday, many working for minimum wage: the people stocking shelves in grocery stores, ensuring that all of your toilet paper and canned food demands are met. The attendants at gas stations, making sure you’re still fueled up enough to go to Costco or better yet, somewhere outdoors and away from crowds.

The delivery drivers who bring food to people who don’t want to leave their homes; the Canada Post and delivery service staff still sorting your mail and making sure your Amazon Prime deadlines are met.

The cleaning staff at your office building, at B.C. Transit, and even on streets making sure everything is as sanitized as it can be.

The retail workers who make sure displays are still organized and products are still available for purchase, including those at local liquor stores (for those who are enjoying self-isolation with a glass of wine or two).

And let’s not forget your local reporters. No, this is not just a self-gratifying tip of the hat to Black Press Media staff – but all journalists still heading out into the field to give you the latest updates on the COVID-19 situation, allowing you to be as informed as possible of the best choices you can make for yourself and your family (not to mention all the people behind newspaper production, including editors, sales representatives, paginators, printing press operators, delivery staff and newspaper carriers). OK, let’s throw in TV anchors and radio jockeys, too.

In a time of anxiety and fear, it’s these kinds of essential figures – tiny cogs in a mighty machine – who are keeping society going.

Many thanks, and stay healthy.

CoronavirusEditorials

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Pay it forward with gestures of selflessness

Just Posted

Sooke takes Emergency Operations Centre to next level amid COVID-19 crisis

Move aimed at proactively addressing virus

Sooke man building his own submarine

Homemade sub nears completion

View Royal families thank hospital staff working through COVID-19 with colourful signs

‘I teared up, honestly, I was so touched,’ Victoria General Hospital nurse says

EDITORIAL: Sending thanks to community workers across Greater Victoria

Many are diligently helping society amidst COVID-19 fears

Victoria restaurant offers its entire stock of food to staff as it closes due to COVID-19

The Fernwood Inn is closed for the foreseeable future

B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

Myth of medical masks drives profiteering in B.C. COVID-19 battle

Premier John Horgan warns of ‘crackdown’ on ‘profiteers’

News Mirror offices closed to the public

But there’s still plenty of ways to reach us

COVID-19: BC Parks to suspend camping, access to some facilities

Latest move in attempts to curb spread of the novel coronavirus

Canadian coronavirus update: EI applications surge by 500,000

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

City of Parksville says playgrounds are off-limits due to COVID-19 concerns

Move follows directive from provincial health officer

When the Spanish flu hit Sooke

Two kindly grandmothers provided both herbal remedies and comfort

Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Shoppers stocked up in panic amid COVID-19 crisis

During a pandemic, Americans turn to pot in massive numbers

The global coronavirus pandemic has left millions of people locked out of bars, restaurants and theatres, but it’s been an unexpected boost for some U.S. pot shops.

Most Read