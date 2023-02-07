EDITORIAL: Sooke Region Museum serves community in many ways

A street map of Sooke serves as a window into the district’s history and heritage for anyone with a sense of curiosity.

Many of the street signs bear the names of people who played significant roles in shaping what the community was like in the past and what it has become today. You may even have gone to school or shared a story with different generations from those families, depending on how old you are or how long you’ve lived here.

What sets Sooke apart from many other similar-sized communities is the Sooke Region Museum, and the wealth of information gathered about the folks immortalized on those signs.

Since its inception in 1977, the museum’s mission to preserve, record and exhibit items of historical, educational and cultural value has never wavered. The chronicles within the museum’s walls contain a wealth of fascinating information difficult to find anywhere else.

The museum society’s vision, “to be a community museum that makes a difference…improving the lives of residents and visitors to the Sooke Region” is alive and well. It’s a gathering place, welcoming events and organizations that make a positive difference in our community. The buildings and surrounding grounds offer a bridge to the future, as well as a gateway to the fascinating people, events, and artifacts of the past.

The Sooke Region Museum thrives because the dedicated staff and devoted volunteers make you feel welcome the moment you walk through the door. Questions are answered and information provided in a manner that speaks volumes about the pride they take in their work and the enjoyment derived from what they do. When admission is by donation, it’s safe to say you’re not going to stay in business for long without those qualities on full display.

Sooke has s reputation as a hub for volunteering, and the Sooke Region Museum is a great example of that. Way back in the old days, and today and tomorrow as well.

