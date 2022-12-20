EDITORIAL: Sooke residents show the true spirit of Christmas

Christmas is supposed to be a time for families to spend time together around the fireplace or over turkey dinners. While their children wait for Santa’s rooftop thud, grown-ups are supposed to relax from life’s stresses.

But for many Sooke residents, that’s just fantasy. Some have no choice but to work through Christmas. Others don’t have the money to celebrate Christmas.

When single mom Bree lost her job a few weeks before Christmas, she didn’t know where her turkey was coming from, let alone how she would provide a special Christmas for her children. There are many stories of people like Bree who couldn’t manage through the Christmas season due to ever-increasing inflation and whatever else life threw at them.

And that’s where the generosity of Sooke residents shines through by contributing to the community’s many Christmas charities. To make Christmas dreams come true, you invariably respond with generosity in your hearts.

The Sooke Christmas Bureau handed out more than 380 hampers to needy families this year. Under the tree, young children found that must-have toy truck or a cute baby doll. And parents were given the food necessary to provide a special Christmas meal.

And there was much, much more.

For example, the social media site called Meanwhile in Sooke raised $20,000, Edward Milne Community School’s 10,000 Tonight collected $14,500, and the Royal Canadian Legion raised $8,000.

All this ensures that there is something on the table for the turkey feast for hundreds of Sooke Region residents and that when those excited children fall asleep, they don’t wake up disappointed.

For needy families, it can make celebrations more like what they’re supposed to be.

And for this, we salute you, Sooke, and wish you a very merry Christmas.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

EditorialsSooke