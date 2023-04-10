EDITORIAL: Target repeat offenders with community-based approach

Coming together as a community to tackle underlying causes of crime is paramount

Although crime rates have decreased in Sooke since the beginning of the pandemic, career criminals are still being arrested for repeated offences.

These criminal activities, which often go unnoticed by the media, affect almost every resident. In response, the RCMP has targeted prolific offenders who commit multiple crimes. However, efforts to combat recidivism are challenging as many legal applications to hold repeat offenders in custody pending trial fail.

To improve public safety, Sooke is considering adding more RCMP officers. This move would increase community engagement and enable council to take preventative measures.

Nevertheless, addressing the root causes of crime and exploring alternative approaches, such as restorative justice and community-based programs, must also be considered.

The federal and provincial governments are developing strategies that include an increased focus on tackling repeat offenders, reforming the bail system, and creating more mental health response teams.

Restorative Justice Victoria (RJV) is an excellent example of a community-based program successfully handling cases referred by police departments and Crown counsel. Still, RJV lacks stable funding and has been lobbying for many years to secure it.

Coming together as a community to tackle the underlying causes of crime is paramount. This effort’s key component is funding community-based initiatives like RJV. The Sooke RCMP cannot solve the problem in isolation and must work closely with other organizations and government agencies in a collaborative effort.

Observing the seriousness of the issue and the Sooke council’s recommendation for including more RCMP officers is a positive development. Nonetheless, it should be recognized that this is only the initial stage, and more measures must be taken to guarantee the protection and welfare of the community.



