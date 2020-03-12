EMCS staff didn’t damage First Nation’s cemetery

“This could not be farther from the truth,” says reader

I have concern about the comments that were printed in the article First Nation dispute closes parking lot.

I was quite dismayed to see comments printed, that the George family said in a release,“EMCS students, staff and guests damaged the cemetery area.” As far as EMCS staff doing damage to the cemetery area, this could not be farther from the truth.

As a teacher at Edward Milne Community School since 1992, I take it very personally, being accused of damaging our neighbouring sacred Aboriginal land. I have taught at both the “old” school and the “new” school. From a staff point of view, to a teacher, never have I heard or seen anything that even resembled anything disrespectful coming from EMCS staff towards the families associated with this sacred place. To think otherwise would be ludicrous.

Through the hope of printing this letter, I believe it will gain back some well-earned respect that teachers have in this community for their work with students. For the T’Sou-ke Nation, know that we teachers acknowledge how blessed we are to be working on your lands, where Edward Milne Community School proudly stands.

Ed Berlando

Teacher, EMCS


