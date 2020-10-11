Finish four-lane highway to Sooke

Reader says project on the books for over 40 years

I saw Premier John Horgan on TV talking about building more roads in B.C.

I say, finish the four-lane road to Sooke. It’s been 40 years since the government did the first half. I worked for the Department of Highways when it was built in Langford and saw the blueprints. The plan was to go straight up the hill and come out at Saseenos.

MORE LETTERS

Now they are building a bypass around the 17 Mile Pub. It’s a waste of money. The government should stop this and put the money into building the four-lane.

Sooke Road is used by many people to get to Sooke, Shirley, Jordan River and Port Renfrew. There is an accident every week on Sooke Road, and traffic backed up for hours.

My grandfather once travelled this road with a horse and wagon; things haven’t changed much!

Gordon Stewart

Sooke


Letter to the Editor

