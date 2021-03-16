A CrossFit athlete training with kettlebells. The fitness program is popular in North America and other parts of the world. (Pixabay photo)

A CrossFit athlete training with kettlebells. The fitness program is popular in North America and other parts of the world. (Pixabay photo)

FITNESS: Is CrossFit a good choice for you?

The fitness program is one of the most popular forms of gym training in North America

Ron Cain | Contributed

CrossFit training is one of the most popular forms of gym training in North America. In some ways, it reminds me of a return to old methods of training when athletes made their equipment or used natural items as simple as stones.

Most CrossFit exercises are functional movements – natural and sometimes explosive exercises using many of the body’s muscles in whole-body exercises.

Functional training is the opposite of bodybuilding based on isolation of individual muscles, bombing the area with multiple sets and increasing weights with each set.

READ: Popular myths about exercise

CrossFit training is not orientated to create enormous muscles for aesthetic effect but whole-body power and fitness with a major improvement in muscular endurance.

Training clients hinges on assessment skills that include reviewing medical history, lifestyle questions, assessment of posture and functional movement, and fitness testing to determine your functional ability before starting a program. If a qualified trainer is not doing these steps, you do not know if CrossFit is a safe choice.

If you begin in a class suited to your abilities and take things slow, even older adults can do CrossFit.

There are horror stories, of course. A lifetime friend sent me a video of her working out at her new CrossFit gym. She is a 60-year-old obese smoker who has not done a lick of exercise in 40 years and sent me a video of her doing 120 lbs deadlifts. I was horrified.

A good friend’s daughter was a serious competitor ranked high in her class in North America. By age 23, she was retired from competition due to severe shoulder damage – however, this can happen to athletes from any sports. Anytime you take the human body and push it to the limit over and over again, you will incur injuries, and very few people ever attempt to go that far with sports.

Nationwide statistics on CrossFit are interesting. It is popular with the under 45 age group and less so with 55 plus with only seven per cent over 55.

READ: How to make wise choices to achieve weight loss

There have been few studies on injuries among participants. A 2013 study by the Orthopaedic Journal of Medicine involved a self-reporting survey of 400 people across North America. This analysis showed a reported injury rate of 20 per cent, with shoulders and lower back areas the most likely to be injured.

The risk for injuries was reported to be reduced significantly with individualized coaching and close supervision.

I suggest if you are in decent health with no apparent issues such as high blood pressure or irregular heart rhythm, knee, back or shoulder issues and are between 18 and 50, CrossFit can be a great choice. If you are over 50, a full fitness test is recommended, consultation with your physician, and spend a bit of extra money to pay for one-to-one coaching in the early stages.

•••

Ron Cain is a personal trainer with Sooke Mobile Personal Training. Email him at sookepersonaltraining@gmail.com.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local Sportsrecreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: School board sends out special thank you
Next story
EDITORIAL: Smoother roads ahead with infrastructure upgrades

Just Posted

Former patients of the Psychiatric Emergency Services (PES) unit at the Royal Jubilee Hospital are asking for more thorough and compassionate care. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Former patients of the Psychiatric Emergency Services (PES) unit at the Royal Jubilee Hospital are asking for more thorough and compassionate care. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
‘Belittled and dismissed:’ Former patients of Victoria Psychiatric Emergency Services call for change

Culture of mental health stigma persists in the health care system, says MLA Adam Olsen

Gary Fletcher (right) and Brenda Costanzo, a senior vegetation specialist for the B.C. environment ministry, stand by a Malaise trap set up on Fletcher’s Metchosin property. The trap is collecting flying insects that will help Neville Winchester, a University of Victoria professor, see what’s happening to local insect populations. (Photo courtesy Neville Winchester)
Metchosin study explores whether local insect populations follow global trends

A 2017 study found a 70 per cent decline in insect biomass over 27-year period in Germany

A section of the Lochside Regional Trail between Saanich Road and Swan Street will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 22-25 for asphalt repair work. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Temporary closure coming for Lochside Regional Trail ahead of repaving near Swan Lake

Trail section closed March 22 to 25, detour route available

Victoria police and GVERT investigating a suspicious package left at Victoria West Park March 16. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
UPDATED: Suspicious package in Victoria park contained propane tanks, bodily fluids

Officers disposed of the package and the scene is clear

(Black Press Media file photo)
One man in custody after staff at a Victoria store threatened with a knife

Staff helped police locate the suspect

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

(File)
B.C. permanently increases disability and income assistance, senior’s supplement

Province says more than 300,000 people will be affected by rate increase

A CrossFit athlete training with kettlebells. The fitness program is popular in North America and other parts of the world. (Pixabay photo)
FITNESS: Is CrossFit a good choice for you?

The fitness program is one of the most popular forms of gym training in North America

A 57-year-old man is facing numerous driving-related charges after driving his vehicle into RCMP cars in Nanaimo on March 15. (Submitted photo)
Man tasered and arrested after crashing into Nanaimo RCMP vehicles in ‘rampage’

Suspect facing numerous charges after late-night incident Monday

An RCMP officer on scene on Berry Point Road on Gabriola Island, where a fatal work-site incident happened Tuesday morning. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Two workers killed in work-site incident on Gabriola Island

Boom from concrete truck breaks and falls on two men

Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief Corinna Leween speaks to the annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum, Jan. 27, 2021. Leween is president of Carrier Sekani Family Services, a delegated agency of the B.C. government serving northern B.C. communities. (B.C. Natural Resources Forum)
B.C. addiction treatment centre rejected because it’s on ‘agricultural’ land

Remote fishing lodge on Tachick Lake has never been farmed

FILE – Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
B.C., Washington state work together to kill Asian giant hornets

A hornet surveillance program in B.C. will set up traps in areas where there were previous findings

(Black Press Media files)
BCTF says more K-7 teachers with COVID-19 than Grades 8-12 teachers

Union says this shows the importance of wearing masks in classrooms

Prominent Indigenous leader and former politician Edward John attended a gathering with cabinet ministers and First Nations leaders in Vancouver on Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. politician, Indigenous leader, ordered to stand trial on sex charges

Edward John, 71, pled not guilty to allegations related to a single person in Prince George

Most Read