Fly the flag boldly – and celebrate Canada

Reader says Canada is a beautiful, free and prosperous nation

LETTER SIG

How pleasant to see our traffic roundabout adorned with Canada bunting; it’s a reminder of our heritage and of the fact that we live in the finest country in the world.

Many people have emigrated to Canada over the years and have contributed to our well-being and prosperity and have themselves enjoyed the benefits of a beautiful, free and prosperous country.

Sadly, today, others disrespect our nation by revising past events in our history by slandering our forebears who built up our country, defacing and removing statues of prominent men and women, even some municipalities. Shame on them!

I suggest we ignore such negativity and disrespect to our nation and rejoice that we all celebrate our good luck living in such a great country. Fly the bold and colourful national flag, fly it boldly and celebrate our glorious land.

Errol Anderson

Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the EditorSookeWest Shore

Previous story
Making the most of grad events

Just Posted

Two boys dressed up as dinosaurs to greet their grandmother at the Victoria Internation Airport in June 2019. (File photo/Tabitha Cooper)
Victoria International Airport dino greeting goes viral, again

Craigdarroch Castle. (Photo by Andrew Annuar/Courtesy Craigdarroch Castle)
Victoria makes the top 5 list of most affordable cities in B.C.

Colwood Mayor Rob Martin has withdrawn a motion for council discussion calling for closure a portion of Ocean Boulevard on weekends during the summer. (Black Press Media file photo)
Colwood community speaks out against potential Ocean Boulevard closures

Carlton House of Oak Bay resident John Hillman is doing 102 laps around the retirement residence’s courtyard to raise money for Save the Children Canada. Hillman, 102, did 101 laps last year in a similar fundraiser. (Carlton House of Oak Bay/Facebook)
Oak Bay 102-year-old veteran plans to walk 102 laps for Save the Children