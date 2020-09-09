Heron View looms over neighbours

Readers says housing development had the potential to be both beautiful and spacious

Re: Heron View sees fast sales during pandemic (News, Sept. 3)

Unfortunately, the story’s accompanying photograph doesn’t quite capture how this development looms over the backyards, patios, and sundecks of the neighbours just over the fence on Wright Road.

Despite the claim that this development overlooks Sooke Harbour, many homes overlook other dwellings.

In some of our homes, if you are sitting in your backyard, on a patio or sundeck, or inside a living room looking out your window, the backside of a Heron View Home is all you can see.

The development sits on slightly higher ground, so it blocks any expansive view of the sky and trees. These townhomes are packed in like sardines, and I can’t imagine where they fit in the last phase of development.

I’m sure we all welcome the newcomers from Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario, and oh, of course, Vancouver, to our West Coast lifestyle, but that indeed includes a little bit of space and access to some pretty spectacular views. Not so true anymore on Wright Road.

I am not anti-development, and I fully understand the need, if not the desire, for growth and expansion. Given a little more space between the homes and some consideration for the neighbours, Heron View had the potential to be both beautiful and spacious – undoubtedly crucial characteristics of the west coast?

And in the words of a much wiser philosopher than I, “just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.”

Elizabeth Hammond

Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
GARRISON: MP pushing hard for COVID-19 relief
Next story
Make Sooke a post-carbon community

Just Posted

Sooke School District announces contractor for two new Langford schools

Farmer Construction Ltd. will utilize SD62 students to work on the $55.2 million project

New tenant announced for Colwood’s Allandale District

Seaspan Victoria Shipyards consolidating Island sites into the four-acre build

Final suspect in Centennial Square drug trafficking investigation not in B.C., says VicPD

Sixteen of the 17 people facing charges have already been arrested

Victoria ranked 2nd ‘rattiest’ city in B.C.: Orkin Canada

Pest control company Orkin Canada has released the top places for rodent control services

Python missing for a second time found dead in Saanich

More than four feet in length, the non-venomous python escaped a backpack twice this summer

B.C. to expand COVID-19 testing, winter hospital bed capacity

Extra influenza vaccine coming to minimize seasonal surge

Yes, Halloween trick-or-treating can be done with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry says formal advice is coming soon

Watchdog launches probe after man fleeing police in Lytton found dead in river near Hope

Man’s body was found in Fraser River six days after traffic stop in Lytton

COVID-19: Horgan protests forcing B.C. Ferries passengers out of cars

Transport Canada order set to take effect Sept. 30

B.C. teacher banned from the classroom for life after sexually exploiting student

Teacher pleaded guilty to sex-related charges involving a student

WE Charity closing operations in Canada, Kielburgers plan to step down

WE plans to lay off its Canadian staff in the coming months and sell all its property in Canada,

Sooke Garden club begins meeting online

This month guest speaker is Kristen Miskelly

Pilot unscathed after Cessna crash at forest service road east of Hope

The Cessna Skyhawk crashed Sept. 5 with a single occupant onboard

GARRISON: MP pushing hard for COVID-19 relief

Government must step in and make sure everyone makes it out of this crisis, says Randall Garrison

Most Read