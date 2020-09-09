Heron View looms over neighbours

Readers says housing development had the potential to be both beautiful and spacious

Re: Heron View sees fast sales during pandemic (News, Sept. 3)

Unfortunately, the story’s accompanying photograph doesn’t quite capture how this development looms over the backyards, patios, and sundecks of the neighbours just over the fence on Wright Road.

Despite the claim that this development overlooks Sooke Harbour, many homes overlook other dwellings.

In some of our homes, if you are sitting in your backyard, on a patio or sundeck, or inside a living room looking out your window, the backside of a Heron View Home is all you can see.

The development sits on slightly higher ground, so it blocks any expansive view of the sky and trees. These townhomes are packed in like sardines, and I can’t imagine where they fit in the last phase of development.

I’m sure we all welcome the newcomers from Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario, and oh, of course, Vancouver, to our West Coast lifestyle, but that indeed includes a little bit of space and access to some pretty spectacular views. Not so true anymore on Wright Road.

I am not anti-development, and I fully understand the need, if not the desire, for growth and expansion. Given a little more space between the homes and some consideration for the neighbours, Heron View had the potential to be both beautiful and spacious – undoubtedly crucial characteristics of the west coast?

And in the words of a much wiser philosopher than I, “just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.”

Elizabeth Hammond

Sooke



