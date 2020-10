Reader says volunteers do their best, but government needs to do its part

Whatever happened to the multi-apartment affordable housing project, Premier John Horgan announced to be built at Drennan Street and Sooke Road?

What about a mental health and addictions center? A lot of talk and little action.

Many dedicated volunteers are trying their best, but housing and care need to be addressed immediately.

Ellen Lewers

Sooke



