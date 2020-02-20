Icy roads a hazard

On Family Day I was on my way to work in downtown Victoria. Highway 14 was icy. As I got on the Sookehalla, around 8:25 a.m., the Corolla behind me quickly passed my car and two other vehicles ahead of me. About 500 metres later, the Corolla was spinning out. I braked but instead of stopping, kept skidding toward the out of control Corolla.

Thank God I didn’t crash, like the vehicle in the ditch on the other side, upside down, bashed up, with plastic, metal and belongings strewn around. At least a half dozen vehicles had stopped to assist.

I continued down the slippery road, shaken. What stirred me up more was the sight of the de-icing truck near the start of the four lanes, heading west, spraying the salt solution that should’ve been applied one or two hours earlier.

When I woke at 6:15 a.m. I looked outside and saw that my car was covered in frost.

Had Emcon, our area’s road maintenance contractor, done the same thing?

Wouldn’t the cost of the truck and driver been a lot less than what the ICBC costs will be for the crashes on Highway 14?

Shannon Moneo

Sooke



