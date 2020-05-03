Island Health working on dangerous presumption

Reader says public has a right to know where COVID deaths are occurring

Re: Island Health actions are not misguided (Letters, April 30)

I would say such information is vital.

Letter-writer Rob Cruse asks: “would that make you act differently in your community?” Well, duh yeah, it certainly would!

If those COVID deaths are occurring 100 miles away, rather than next door, or in the next room at a nursing home, I certainly would act differently, and I suspect most normal people would also.

The spin about private patient information is a deflection. I’m not asking for name, rank and serial number information. But I do want to know if those deaths are occurring next door, on my block, or a nursing home in my community.

Island Health is operating in a “tut, tut, we know what’s best for you” mode, and I resent that imperious and downright dangerous presumption on its part!

Andy Neimers

Sooke


Letter to the Editor

Most Read