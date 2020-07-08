Protesters rally demanding the defunding of police departments. (Matt York - AP Photo)

It’s time to thank police officers

Reader says the call to ‘defund’ police forces by a few agitators is patently irresponsible

Our police officers at the municipal, provincial and national levels are under much stress due to their added duties, aggressive citizenry, and, in many cases, poor management at senior levels.

The call to “defund” police forces by a few agitators is patently irresponsible and in some instances vituperative. It serves no useful purpose.

RE: When protesters cry ‘defund the police,’ what does it mean?

We should be thanking our officers for their constancy of service and commitment to our well being.

We are well served by the RCMP in Sooke and the West Shore, always ready to serve our varied needs with competency and trust.

Let us all thank them and display our appreciation for their sterling service in our communities.

E. Anderson

Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
John Phillips perfect for dog park

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP recovers more than $30,000 in stolen property from Saanich storage unit

Items linked to several thefts across Greater Victoria

New space secured for Sooke homeless

The shelter will be ready for residents on July 20

Saanich police looking to identify suspect in Brydon Park assault

Victim confronted suspect about the way he was treating his dog

Saanich junior hockey team drops Braves name

Club moves on after 53-years with First Nations logo

Victoria police vehicle involved in crash

No injuries reported in two-vehicle collision

High unemployment, $343B deficit projected in Liberals’ fiscal snapshot

The prime minister said the high costs are worth it to help Canada amid the pandemic

VIDEO: Trio of orphaned Alberta grizzly bear cubs find new home at Vancouver zoo

The Alberta cubs’ mother was killed by hunters and would have otherwise been euthanized, zoo says

VIDEO: Racist ‘cotton’ comment by B.C. student generates outrage online, response by school

Administrator says ‘no doubt that implicit and overt discrimination is present’ in schools

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Recent COVID-19 hotspots show ‘cases can reemerge at anytime’ in Canada, feds warn

Njoo said the recent increase in reproductive number brings home the importance of watching for outbreaks

One piper piping during the pandemic

Tribute to health care workers reaches the 100th performance

TOP 5: Some suggestions for your week ahead

Day Trip Port Renfrew is dubbed the Tall Tree Capital of Canada… Continue reading

Inside the undefined world of a Rainbow Family gathering in B.C.

Celebrations are underway to mark the annual gathering of the controversial Rainbow Family of Living Light

Singh calls on Trudeau to address systemic racism in police forces

Singh said Trudeau needs to move on specific actions including reviewing the RCMP budget

Most Read