Let’s save John Phillips Memorial Park for future generations

Re: Opposition grows over park project (News, Aug. 26)

We have a chance to save John Phillips Memorial Park from future development. This is a beautiful and natural green space, and many residents enjoy using this park the way it is. Let’s think about the future generation and how we can preserve the park for them.

Sooke residents, please go to the District of Sooke office and fill out an alternative approval process form by Sept. 15. Once again, as a community, let’s save John Phillips Park from any future development.

Mark Fairall

Sooke


