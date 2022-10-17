Letter: 10 thoughts on Sooke’s municipal election

Here are 10 thoughts on the results of the 2022 Sooke municipal election:

1. The people voted for stability. They like the direction of this council and want it to continue, which is reflected in the return of all incumbents.

2. The voters overwhelmingly rejected the Elections for Change “non-slate.”

3. Anna Russell is one to watch in the next election. She came quite close to getting in. For a first-time run, this is very hopeful for her.

4. Britt Santowski was on the bubble in the last by-election and ended up on the bubble in this election. Does she have what it takes to get over the hump in the next election?

5. Stephanie Welters relied on her “qualification” as a multi-generational Sooke resident and little else. That may have been enough in the past, but those days are over.

6. Trevor Paul had a respectable showing for a first run. Unfortunately, his message regarding the “paving” of John Phillip’s Park did not resonate with voters.

7. Herb Haldane’s time has passed. After serving on council for two terms, he has been defeated in three straight elections (one mayor and two council positions).

8. Jeff Stewart’s time has passed. After serving on the first Sooke council, he was defeated in his run for the second council. He has now run in the last 3 elections and by-elections and has come close but lost every time.

9. Apparently, Kevin Pearson’s time has not passed. After serving on council for two terms, he was defeated in two straight elections (one mayor and one council by-election, losing the by-election by 3 votes). He is back on council again, like the Phoenix rising from the ashes.

10. Even though not everyone I voted for was elected, this is a good result for Sooke.

Tom Myrick

Sooke

