LETTER: A different kind of growth

The question of growth in Sooke has become a topic worth a discussion around every kitchen table.

The climate crisis is real by any measure of scientific measurement and how we grow as a community and individuals will measure our contributions large and small to address this problem.

There are numerous facts and figures that have demonstrated that the current growth in Sooke is not working for the betterment of the climate and our lifestyle. A different growth path is required, one that has been chosen by numerous communities and is leading to benefits for the climate, and its residents.

Taking the climate out of the equation we still see increased congestion, unaffordable housing, aging population increase, natural landscape destruction, inequality evidence, and families stressed by debit and consumer expectations. Is this the growth path that we are destined to follow?

The “WHOA Movement” is not asking to stop growth but to ask what alternative growth paths can we explore. The growth of a more diverse, sustainable, socially responsible Sooke is worth some pause and reflection.

William Wallace

Sooke


