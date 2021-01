After four long years of almost daily subjugation to illiterate comments, moral bankruptcy, narcissism, misogynistic behaviour, global offences, environmental disregard, self-absorbed tweets, assault to democratic ideals, ungracious, dishonourable, undignified behaviour and profound lack of role modelling for our youth, I am finally able to respond, “Donald who ?”

Michele Atchison

Sooke



Letters to the editor