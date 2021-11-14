LETTER: A timely debate

Rather than turning back the clock back in the fall, why can’t we instead turn it forward another hour? We could call this new time-change DST2.

The outcome would be to pick up an extra hour of evening-light to get us all through the long, cold, dreary days ahead.

So, let scrap PST and add DST2; winter-related despondency is totally solved, and everyone can live happier lives ever after. We’ve just got to do something about the darnable fall/winter season, as it rapidly approaches.

So, what’s not to like?

Dave Poje

Saanich