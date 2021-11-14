Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: A timely debate

Rather than turning back the clock back in the fall, why can’t we instead turn it forward another hour? We could call this new time-change DST2.

The outcome would be to pick up an extra hour of evening-light to get us all through the long, cold, dreary days ahead.

So, let scrap PST and add DST2; winter-related despondency is totally solved, and everyone can live happier lives ever after. We’ve just got to do something about the darnable fall/winter season, as it rapidly approaches.

So, what’s not to like?

Dave Poje

Saanich

Previous story
LETTER: Seniors forced to travel for booster shot

Just Posted

The 2021 Gingerbread Showcase will be on display from Nov. 20 to Jan. 2. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria’s 2021 Gingerbread Showcase set to launch

University of Victoria Vikes player Renee Gonzalez, left, here in action for Canada against the U.S. during HSBC Canada Sevens play in Vancouver in September, made her debut for national 15s side recently. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
UVic women’s rugby stalwart makes positive debut for Canada, eyes World Cup

Ruby Broadbent, who attends Parkland Secondary School in North Saanich and won the BC High School Senior Girls Cross Country Provincial Championships, now plans to run in the 2021 Canadian Cross Country Championships to be held Nov. 27 in Ottawa. She is also an accomplished soccer player. (Courtesy of Colleen McNamee)
North Saanich student runs away from competition to win provincial cross-country championship

A rendering of one of the buildings involved in the Capital Region Housing Corporation’s Caledonia redevelopment in Fernwood. (Photo courtesy of Capital Region Housing Corporation)
158-unit affordable housing development moves forward in Victoria