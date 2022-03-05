LETTER: A toxic online environment

I read with sadness the announcement that Black Press Media has turned off Facebook commenting on COVID-related stories because of the damage it was causing your journalists and the reading public.

I admire your desire to protect your employees from this horribly toxic environment. Pubic discourse has devolved into personal attacks in the social media era and this is both sad and dangerous, not just to their victims, but to democracy.

Please pass on my gratitude to Rick O’Connor, Randy Blair, Josh O’Connor, Lorie Williston, Mary Kemmis, Andrew Franklin, Robin Clarke, Andrew Holota, Ashley Wadhwani and all those who make Black Press Media publications such a success.

Karen Lindsay

Saanich