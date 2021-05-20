LETTER: Access to shoreline important in Spewhung/Turkey Head discussions

Re: Future of Turkey Head shouldn’t be decided behind closed doors (Oak Bay News Letters, May 13)

Kris Nichols correctly stated that the future of Spewhung/Turkey Head needs more rigorous discussion.

A previous survey on the topic proffered two scenarios, neither focusing much on public shoreline access and usage options.

We have an opportunity to format Spewhung/Turkey Head to recognize the value of easy and safe access to the water for paddlers, rowers and swimmers and for convenient vantage points for walkers seeking proximity to the ocean.

Mike Stacey

Oak Bay

